Elon Musk Roleplaying as Child? Twitter Users Think They Have Found His Burner Account

Twitter users are convinced that they have found Elon Musk's burner account and the tweets on the account are bizarre, to say the least.

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 16:35 IST

Did Twitter users just dig out Elon Musk's burner account? (Photo: AP)
Did Elon Musk just accidentally reveal his burner Twitter account? Twitter users are convince, after Musk shared a screenshot appearing to show the billionaire signed in on an alternate account. There’s no telling if it’s really Musk’s burner, but the profile picture of ‘Elon Test’ appears to suggest so. The account is full of bizarre tweets, where the user appears to be pretending to be a child- a three-year-old to be specific.

‘Elon Test’ responds to Musk’s tweets, praises Tesla, asks questions like ‘Do you like Japanese girls?’ and ‘I [love] librarians’. In other tweets, he responds to another user, writing, “I wish I was old enough to go to nightclubs. They sound so fun." Some people theorised that Musk was roleplaying as his son X Æ A-12, who was born on May 4, after a tweet from the alt account that goes “I will finally turn 3 on May 4th!"

It all started after Musk shared a screenshot of his Twitter account to guide content creators as to how they can enable subscriptions on the platform. The @ErmnMusk account was created in November last year and its first tweet was made just weeks after the billionaire took over Twitter.

Things just got a lot more unhinged on Twitter if there is any truth to these burner account claims.

