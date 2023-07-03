Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Elon Musk Setting Post Reading Limit on Twitter Has Sparked a Meme Fest Online

Elon Musk Setting Post Reading Limit on Twitter Has Sparked a Meme Fest Online

Twitter flooded with memes after Elon Musk sets post reading limit.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 10:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Elon Musk Setting Post Reading Limit on Twitter Has Sparked a Meme Fest Online. (Image: News18)
Elon Musk Setting Post Reading Limit on Twitter Has Sparked a Meme Fest Online. (Image: News18)

Twitter Chief Elon Musk made an announcement saying that the company will fix a daily limit on the number of posts users can read. The same has sparked a meme fest on the platform. Not only are people posting hilarious memes on the same but many are also venting their frustration. As per the Twitter executive chairman, under “temporary limits", verified accounts are now limited to reading 6,000 posts per day. However, unverified accounts can go upto 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts 300 per day.

Also Read: Norway’s Quest For ‘Black Gold’ From Used Car Batteries

Advertisement

Immediately after the announcement was made many memes went viral. Here have a look for yourself:

This announcement came after Twitter was down for thousands of users on Saturday. Approximately, 7,500 users across the social media platform reported issues with the app. Also, earlier on Saturday, Twitter stopped browsing access on its web platform for people without accounts.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Also Read: Transgender Woman Challenges Societal Norms By Applying to Compete in Miss Venezuela Pageant

    Musk stated that it was a temporary emergency measure. “We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users. Almost every company doing AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, was scraping vast amounts of data," the Twitter owner said.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 03, 2023, 10:20 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 10:20 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App