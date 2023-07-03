Elon Musk Setting Post Reading Limit on Twitter Has Sparked a Meme Fest Online

Twitter Chief Elon Musk made an announcement saying that the company will fix a daily limit on the number of posts users can read. The same has sparked a meme fest on the platform. Not only are people posting hilarious memes on the same but many are also venting their frustration. As per the Twitter executive chairman, under “temporary limits", verified accounts are now limited to reading 6,000 posts per day. However, unverified accounts can go upto 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts 300 per day.

Also Read: Norway’s Quest For ‘Black Gold’ From Used Car Batteries

Advertisement

Immediately after the announcement was made many memes went viral. Here have a look for yourself:

This announcement came after Twitter was down for thousands of users on Saturday. Approximately, 7,500 users across the social media platform reported issues with the app. Also, earlier on Saturday, Twitter stopped browsing access on its web platform for people without accounts.