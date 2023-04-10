Elon Musk Solves Twitter's ‘W’ Dilemma With Stroke Of Genius

Elon Musk, the man who needs no introduction, has once again proven that he’s a master problem-solver. This time, he’s come up with an ingenious solution for Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters. The issue? The social media giant’s landlord legally required them to keep the sign that says “Twitter," which means they couldn’t remove the letter “w." What did Elon do? He simply had the alphabet painted the same colour as the background. Problem solved! The billionaire, in a tweet, how he tackled this issue. From space travel to electric cars, he’s always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. But who knew he was also a master of corporate real estate law?

Sharing a snap, Elon Musk also wrote, “Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter and cannot remove ‘w’, so we painted it background colour. Problem solved!"

For many social media users painting over the ‘w’ was just a band-aid solution. To them, a more permanent solution would be to move the Headquarters of Twitter to another state. For others, this was a perfect example of Elon Musk’s brilliant sense of humour in action. He showed ultimately, he is a man of tech. “I have an idea Elon Musk, move Twitter HQ out of San Francisco then you can make the sign say whatever you want," wrote a user.

Another user tweeted, “You sure know how to make Ws disappear huh."

“Referring to the paint of the sign as ‘background colour’ like it’s CSS," read a tweet.

If you are somehow new to the entire “Elon Musk revamping Twitter" thing, you might like to know that deleting the “W" did not come out of nowhere. In fact, the Twitter CEO has been mauling over it for a while now. Last year in April, Musk had been actively sharing his ideas on how to improve the microblogging platform. In one such tweet, he conducted a poll asking whether the letter ‘w’ should be removed from the word ‘Twitter’. The poll only offered two response options: ‘yes’ and ‘of course’. The resulting word, ‘Titter’, meaning ‘a giggle’, has amused his followers. While some suggested that it was time for Elon to delete his account, others participated by creating memes. Soon, the term ‘titter’ became a trending topic on Twitter.

