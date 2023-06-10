This AI-Toddler Version Of Elon Musk Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to astonish and captivate with its remarkable capabilities. In a recent artistic endeavour, AI enthusiast Jyo John Mulloor has harnessed this cutting-edge technology to create endearing images of renowned personalities depicted as adorable toddlers. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mr Mulloor captioned it as, “From Little Dreamers to Big Achievers! These childhood photos capture the humble beginnings of today’s millionaires. Behind every success story lies a journey of determination and ambition. Remembering where it all started!"

The artist’s first post featured a series of portraits featuring Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Ma, Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Steve Jobs, and Warren Buffett. This captivating mix of entrepreneurs, innovators, and business magnates presented a unique and playful perspective on their early years.

In the second Instagram post, Mr Mulloor expanded the collection to include additional renowned personalities. The AI-generated images depicted the likes of Vladimir Putin, Bill Gates, Kim Jong Un, Rihanna, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Sergey Brin in their adorable toddler form.

The third and final Instagram post unveiled yet another set of intriguing AI-generated images. This time, John Lennon, Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sylvester Stallone, Kate Winslet, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Vin Diesel, Bruce Lee, and Brad Pitt were the subjects of the artist’s imaginative renditions. The combination of renowned actors, musicians, and cultural icons added a touch of nostalgia to the collection.