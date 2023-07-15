Elon Musk’s Doppelganger Fights Mark Zuckerberg' In Hilarious Face-Off

The rumoured cage fight between Twitter boss Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been the talk of the town lately. Now, while we aren’t sure if the match will really take place, Elon Musk’s viral doppelganger has given us an idea of what the face-off might look like. Yilong Ma, who bears a striking resemblance to Elon Musk, shared a few clips on TikTok where he is seen fighting with “Mark Zuckerberg". Well, of course, it is not really the Facebook co-founder but a man wearing a cardboard box on his head with a photo of Zuckerberg on it, according to Business Insider.

In the videos, Yilong Ma wears doge shorts and a pair of boxing gloves and shows how Elon Musk could defeat his rival. The fight takes place not in “Vegas Octagon", as suggested by Elon Musk, but in a residential area on a patch of grass. Wondering about the outcome of the fight? Yilong Ma ends up winning every round and destroys his opponent in the hilarious match. “Challenge Zuckerberg! Wow!" Ma is heard shouting in one of the clips, the report added.

Advertisement

Showing off some serious combat skills, Yilong Ma throws some punches and even locks “Zuckerberg", according to the report.

It all started when Elon Musk said, in a Twitter exchange with a user last month, that he is “up for a cage match" with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This soon caught the attention of many including the Meta CEO who responded through his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Send me location". Following this, Elon Musk gave his response and tweeted, “Vegas Octagon".

The cage fight rumours were further fueled when a video of Mark Zuckerberg surfaced on the Internet where he was seen training jiu-jitsu, the Brazilian martial art, with Lex Fridman. Sharing the video on Twitter, Fridman wrote that he looked forward to train with Elon Musk.