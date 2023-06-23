Emma Watson Is 'Literally' Defying Gravity With Her Floating Dress

Remember Harry Potter’s rule about not performing magic in the Muggle world? Well, it seems that Emma Watson, the actress who brought the beloved Hermione Granger to life, might have momentarily forgotten that cautionary spell. In a recent Instagram post, Watson flaunted a dress that has everyone seeing levitation charms and defying the laws of fashion physics. Let’s dive into the enchanting details of this gravity-defying garment that had the internet shouting ‘Wingardium Leviosa!’

An Instagram post shared by Watson on June 19 showcased a candid moment between the siblings. The actress attended an event to promote her new Gin brand, Renais, alongside her brother, Alex Watson. The dress (in question) was a sky-blue strapless minidress, but it was far from ordinary. The whimsical wire at the bottom of the bodice created an illusion of weightlessness as if it were suspended in mid-air. The neckline, simultaneously sharp and gracefully draped, seemed to defy gravity, floating effortlessly without any visible support. It presented a silhouette that appeared to challenge the very laws of nature.

As the image spread like wildfire across the internet, users flooded the comments section with their bewildered reactions. Some pondered over the mechanics of the dress, with one user asking, “Can someone explain how this dress works?" Others cleverly referenced Harry Potter, with comments like, “The dress said Wingardium Leviosa," alluding to the levitation spell used by Watson’s character Hermione in the iconic film series.

The post quickly garnered nearly 3 million likes and more than 3,000 comments, a testament to Emma Watson’s immense popularity on Instagram, where she boasts a staggering following of 72.1 Million.