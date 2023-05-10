Employees Celebrate Security Guard’s Birthday After 8 Years, Social Media Impressed

Birthdays are indeed a special occasion in everyone’s life. They turn out all the more special when you are surrounded by your loved ones who celebrate the happy event with much pomp and enthusiasm. But often, we need to move out from our place of stay due to studies, work, or business. Overloaded with responsibility and to earn a few bucks, it gets quite difficult to return home on special occasions and festivals. One cannot even go back to their families during their birthdays as well.

When work forces you to stay away from your hometown, it feels great when someone remembers your birthday and takes the responsibility of celebrating it. That someone could be anyone, from your immediate neighbours or your office colleagues. A video of a group of employees celebrating a security guard’s birthday after nearly eight years will make you believe that a little effort with a sprinkle of kindness sometimes means a lot to a person.

According to a report by the World Of Buzz, the now-viral clip was dropped on Tik Tok. The security guard who worked at an office in Malaysia for eight long years, did not get a chance to return home. As per the Tik Tok video,he used to celebrate his birthday alone every year. His only responsibility was sending a portion of the money he earned to his family, for their livelihood.

The video showed the employees calling the security guard inside the office premises. As soon as he entered, everyone started singing the happy birthday song in chorus, surrounding him. Overwhelmed, he was unable to contain his tears. Teary-eyed, he flashed a beaming smile and bowed down to all the employees as a token of gratitude. The office employees also brought the security guard a birthday cake and fed him a piece.

After the cake-cutting ceremony, an employee handed the man a tissue to wipe his tears. Emotional, the security guard opened up that it was the first time in eight years that his birthday was being celebrated, He had come a long way from home just to earn some money. Every year on his birthday, he missed his family and cried for them.

Soon after the viral video started doing the rounds on the Internet, social media users heaped praises on the company’s thoughtful idea of surprising the security guard in the comment section. They claimed that while a majority of workplaces did not even stop to greet the security guards, this particular company’s gesture was indeed commendable.

