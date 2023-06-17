Employees Singing Mann Bharrya To Convey Workday Emotions Scream Relatable

What happens when employees find a creative and entertaining way to communicate with their manager? The answer lies in a viral video that is taking social media by storm. The footage captures a group of employees expressing their thoughts to their manager through a rendition of the popular B Praak song Mann Bharrya. The clip shows the employees, seated in front of their manager, singing lines from the song. With each line, the employees convey their feelings in a humorous and engaging manner. The video concludes with the manager walking out of the room while shaking his head.

With the caption “Employee and Manager Honest Talk" and overlay text stating “Just an honest talk with our manager," the video has garnered an impressive 2 million views, sparking numerous hilarious reactions from social media users.

Reacting to the clip a user jokingly wrote, “Nice performance very nice… Now you have a meeting with HR."

Another quipped, “Manager be like, ye manager bhi kabhi employee tha. (This manager was once an employee too)."

While another user described the video as “Wholesome."

A user wondered, “Super! Job hai ki gayi? (You guys still employed or it’s gone?"

“Superb, I love the manager’s reaction," a comment reads.

One person joked, “Bhai mehnat karo or isi janam ma ban jao, fir tenu pata lagna. (Brother, work hard and achieve success in this life, then you will come to know)."

In yet another viral office video, a manager took it upon himself to uplift his team’s spirits on a Monday by teaching them the dance steps of Naatu Naatu.

The manager can be seen attempting to teach his team the steps, but instead of following his lead, they break into their own unique moves. The caption accompanying the video on Instagram reads, “Keeping it real on Monday."