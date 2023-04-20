England Couple Who Married As Man And Woman To Renew Vows As Two Women

A couple, who married as husband and wife five years ago, are planning to renew their vows as two women now. Jae and Rayna Harvey live in Somerset, England and they married in 2018. But back then Rayna was struggling to understand her true identity. Rayna came out to her wife as a transgender on their honeymoon a few months after their marriage.

Rayna, 35, told her wife, “I didn’t feel like I was present at our first wedding. I wasn’t marrying you as myself". Jae said that it was around a month or two after their marriage that Rayna sat her down and talked about the feelings of not identifying as a man. Once they reached their honeymoon destination, Center Parcs, UK, Jae decided to let Rayna present herself as a woman.

Rayna revealed that he ended up in a “very, very safe space" with Jae and that gave her the confidence to be able to come forward and tell her what was going on in her head. During the stay, the couple went for dinner and Rayna dressed in women’s clothing. “She brought a dress with her, and I did her hair and makeup," Jae added.

Jae further explained that Rayna’s face lit up when the waiter addressed the couple saying, “Good evening, ladies". She said, “She didn’t even need to come out to me at that point. I knew at that moment that this is it for her."

Jae has always been bisexual and she wanted to support Rayna as much as possible. She said, “In Ray’s coming out, I’ve realized that it doesn’t matter where you fall on the spectrum, it’s the person that I fall in love with."

The couple explained that since Rayna came out to Jae, their relationship changed for the better and said that they didn’t have any distance between them anymore. They explained how communicating with each other had become much easier.

Jae and Rayna are now planning to renew their vows as two brides in front of friends and family as Rayna feels she didn’t marry Jae as her true self back in 2018.

