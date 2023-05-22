Enormous 53 Kg 'Alien Fish' Discovered In Oklahoma; Here's How It Looks

Bryan Baker was fishing in Oklahoma’s Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees when something enormous seized his line. It was a bighead carp, an invasive alien species that threatens to decimate the food chain with 11 million eggs within.

Bryan said, “I knew right away that it was something unlike I’ve ever caught before. It was the most powerful fish I’ve ever had on my line. It was unreal; like tying your fishing line onto a four-wheeler ATV and letting it take off, and you try to slow it down, it’s almost impossible."

When he pulled it up, the fish weighed 118 lbs and 3oz (around 53 KG), which is about the same as a 14-year-old boy. It breaks the previous International Game Fish Association (IGFA) record of 90 lbs set in 2005. Mr Baker, who manages the Spoonbill Wreckers fishing tour service, described the encounter as an “epic battle" to get the beast to the surface.

Even with a braided line that had been tested at 100 lbs of pressure, the angler had to give pursuit in his boat to prevent the cord from snapping.

The man said, “It was about a seven-minute battle before I got it worn down to the top of the water where I could grab onto it and pull it in the boat. I couldn’t believe it when it finally came to the surface. I was so relieved that I fell to my knees and prayed to God; I couldn’t believe I’d gotten him in. I was exhausted and overwhelmed. This is an exotic species that originated in eastern Asia. I get comments from people thanking me for getting it out of the reservoir because it was wreaking havoc on our fisheries."

Bryan, from Miami, Oklahoma, was permitted to keep the carp fillets and cooked them as a treat. The IGFA will not record his capture since the fish was snagged rather than baited. Quinton Phelps, an ichthyology professor at Missouri State University, described it as the largest freshwater fish he’d ever seen.

Brayan also said that based on all of his research, this is the world record for bighead carp. He held thousands of freshwater fish in his hands, and this is by far the largest freshwater fish he has ever seen in person. Initially, it looked fake but it wasn’t.

Dr Phelps calculated that the fish could be up to 40 years old. Experts estimate that it carried up to 11 million eggs based on the weight of its ovaries. It’s unclear how many would hatch, but Dr Phelps claims that even a “very conservative estimate" would result in 11,000 extra bighead carp.

Bighead carp were first introduced into the United States in 1973 in an attempt to remove surplus or undesired plankton from ponds. They did, however, escape, most likely during a flood, and have since established themselves in river systems.