'Equally Proud': Jenna Ortega's Mum Posts Pic of 'Wednesday' Star and Her Nurse Sister

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega's mum Natalie Lopez Ortega's Instagram post about her daughters is leaving people emotional.

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 14:18 IST

Jenna Ortega's mum's Instagram post leaves people emotional. (Credits: Instagram/@natalieortega1)
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is the moment on the Internet currently, but right now, her mum is the one who is winning hearts online. Natalie Lopez Ortega took to Instagram to express her pride over her two daughters who work two very different jobs. She shared a photo of Jenna in a glam avatar posing on the SAG Awards red carpet alongside one of her other daughter Mia Ortega, who is set to be a nurse, in scrubs. Natalie is a nurse by profession herself.

“Two of my girls wearing very different outfits and doing very different things in life. Both came from me, and both raised by me. I’m equally proud of both of them and love them very much #proudmom," Natalie wrote in the caption. The wholesome post is a portrait of how success and fulfilment can look different for different people and it has left people on Twitter misty-eyed.

Sibling rivalry- what’s that? No place for any Succession business out here- just all-round wholesomeness.

