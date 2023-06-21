Even Robots Don't Have Job Security; Don't Believe Us? Watch Here

It’s no longer that robots and artificial intelligence are expected to pervade our daily lives. With huge implications in the occupation sector, it is likely that machines will take over major jobs. Though the revolution can’t entirely replace humans at work, it’s sure to augment and also change the dynamics of multiple businesses. Examples of such scenarios often surface online just like this US restaurant that has hired a robot as an employee. Identified to be U&Me Hot Pot, a Chinese food outlet located in Orlando, the name of their mechanic employee is Peanut.

Footage of the robot showing customers their seats has gone viral on Instagram but what steals the limelight is its iconic response to the woman, who accidentally blocked the machine’s way. “This robot named Peanut was taking these customers at a restaurant to their table to sit when suddenly one of the customers got in his way," a voice can be heard saying as Peanut fulfills his duty. But who knew even Peanut’s stressed about getting fired from the workplace? “Don’t block my way, please. I have to work otherwise I’ll be fired," Peanut says to the woman leaving bystanders to erupt in laughter. The unidentified woman quickly shifts to let the robot pass as the video comes to an end. Take a look at it here:

With over 2.2 million views, the video has left social media users utterly amused. Some found the robot’s antics cute, while others found its stress relatable. A user commented, “Robot just tryna make a living he doesn’t want to be fired." Another joked, “If the machine is scared about being fired imagine me." One more added, “I thought humans are being fired because of robots. Even robots don’t have job security."