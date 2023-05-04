Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Ever Seen An Elephant Taking A Bath? This Viral Video From Mudumalai Camp Is Your Stop

The mahouts not only scrubbed out dirt from the elephants’ skin but also splashed water to wipe them clean.

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 17:55 IST

It’s literally ‘bonding over bath’ time. (credits: Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
After sharing how breakfast is served at the Elephant camp in Mudumalai, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu has now given a peak at the animal’s bathing time. On Thursday morning, she posted an adorable video of two giant elephants taking a bath at a river stream. The animals are accompanied by their respective mahouts who not only scrub out dirt from their skin but also splash water to wipe them clean. In the clip, the elephants following their routine immerse themselves in the river. They lie down patiently as their caretakers headline their bathing duties. The IAS officer highlights how this session makes the elephant’s bond with their mahout stronger. “Camp elephants take a bath in the beautiful Moyar River in Mudumalai. This is the best time for a Mahout to connect with his elephant. It’s literally ‘Bonding over bath’ time," she captioned the clip. Take a look at it here:

The video drew the attention of wildlife lovers. A user called it, “Playtime for the adorable giants!"

Another commented, “The mammoth elephants seem so docile!"

One more declared they’ve, “Got my energy for today."

This comes just weeks after, the IAS officer shared a glimpse of the preparation work that goes behind providing breakfast to the tuskers at the elephant camp. A member of the mahouts rings a bell cautioning the animals they’re ready to be served breakfast. At multiple stations in the pantry, gigantic food balls are made

manually before they reach the hungry elephant.

The hand-mixed ingredients include ragi, white rice, jaggery, and salt which makes the meal equal parts delicious and healthy. “Breakfast time at Theppakadu elephant camp. Mahouts start mixing ragi, horse gram, rice, Salt, Mineral mix, and some Jaggery into balls that straight go to our hungry elephants including our little stars Raghu and Bommi," she revealed. Take a look:

Previously, another video of an elephant enjoying its bathing time left the internet in complete awe. Unlike the elephant camp routine, this mammal was responsible for its own cleanliness. To achieve the result, he was spotted holding a pipe in its trunk to shower water all over its body.

The intelligent move of the animal was widely appreciated by Twitter users.

first published: May 04, 2023, 16:55 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 17:55 IST
