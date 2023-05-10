Ex-boyfriend Sends Girlfriend A Long List Of Expenses, Demands Half Of Everything

It is quite common that in a relationship, the couple is emotionally as well as financially invested in each other. From spending time with each other, to buying precious gifts, or going on fancy dates, they do it all together. However, after a breakup, both move on in life. But for one woman, named Ellie, her breakup took a turn for the worst.

Ayle, who lives in Adelaide, Australia, was in a relationship with her partner, Alex. The couple are not together anymore. She was completely shocked after she received a breakdown of expenses from her ex-boyfriend. Referring to this, Ayle uploaded a video on TikTok. She uploaded a snap of the long list comprising all the expenses which he had spent happily on her during their relationship. Now, the ex-boyfriend has demanded half of the money back from Ayle.

The list included expenses of fuel, food, water and even cinema tickets. Now, he wants his ex-girlfriend to pay half of the expenses, since they are not together anymore. The entry showed a table of how much Ayle owed Alex and when she paid her money back. All the expenses had to be cleared every fortnight as per the document.

Advertisement

As per Daily Star, Ayle said that she has dated a man who would not let her touch her card. And allegedly, it was Alex’s idea to have shared notes of expenses and used to write it all down.

She also wrote, “Not me settling for a 50/50 relationship where my ex wrote down all the times we ate out and I have to pay back like I wasn’t in a relationship."

Recently, a woman demanded a refund from her wedding photographer, after four years of her wedding. She cited divorce as the reason for the refund. She even said that the photographs are a waste since she and her ex-husband are now divorced and they do not need those photos anymore.

Read all the Latest News here