Explainer: Why Chandrayaan-3 Rover Pragyan Will Work For Only One Lunar Day

India has bagged the massive milestone of becoming the first-ever nation to make a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon on Wednesday, August 23. The Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram and rover Pragyan have now begun their one lundar day mission which equals to 14 days on Earth. During the expected time, Chandrayaan-3 will test a series of experiments to study the mineral composition on the Moon’s surface. The mission remains critical to sunlight as the spacecraft is solar-powered. Notably, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) specifically targeted August 23 to be D-Day for kick-starting their mission as it marked the beginning of the lunar sunlight cycle on the Earth’s satellite. So what exactly is the span of a lunar day and lunar night? Here’s everything that you need to know.

Lunar cycle of the Moon

Advertisement

Moon is the closest astral body revolving around Earth serving as the planet’s natural satellite but the progression of day and night differs on both the planetary bodies. Lunar days on the Moon can get extremely hot with temperatures surpassing about 270 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, it is the complete opposite for lunar nights when the atmosphere turns extremely cold dropping up to minus 280 degrees Fahrenheit. But how long does it take for the Moon to make just one orbit around the Earth?

In simple terms, a complete lunar day is the time required for the moon to rotate on its own axis. Since our planet’s natural satellite is tidally locked to us, only one side of the Moon is always facing the Earth, while the other can never be visible. Precisely, it takes about 29 days, 12 hours, and 44 minutes for the Moon to make it around our planet.

Then how does one lunar day on the Moon equal to 14 days on Earth?

On Earth, it takes about 24 hours for the planet to make one rotation on its own axis. Of which, we remain exposed to the sun for 12 hours and plunged to darkness for another 12 hours. This completes a full-day cycle on Earth.

Advertisement

Similarly, one face of the moon remains exposed to sunlight for one lunar day which equals 14 days on Earth when the temperature rises exponentially. Meanwhile, the other half is plunged into darkness for one lunar night which also equals 14 days on Earth when the temperature drops.