Is Reynolds Really Discontinuing its Iconic Ball Pen? 'X' User’s Tweet Sends Desis into Frenzy

All the 90s kids were left disheartened when the news of Reynolds discontinuing its 045 Fine Carbure pen hit the internet. This one product has been a favourite of many people. For those who don’t know, the ‘045’ stands for 1945. This was the year the company took the States by storm. Slowly and steadily then, the brand came to India and became an icon. Reynolds might not have started in India, but it is a very Indian company. The 045 Fine Carbure, popularly known as the Sachin Tendulkar pen, has been a prominent part of every student’s life. The ink never smudged and refills never leaked. The white body and blue cap was found in every pencil box.

Now, people on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, are bidding adieu to their most favourite product. Many say that this comes as the “end of an era." But how true is this news that has sent people into a frenzy? Let’s find out.

This was the post that created a stir on social media. However, many people mentioned that they recently bought the pen and it is still being sold.

Moneycontrol reached out to Reynolds for a clarification on the matter. In a statement, Reynolds said, “This news is completely inaccurate and aims to mislead readers to draw false conclusions. We want to emphasize that Reynolds continues to maintain its significant presence in the Indian market."

