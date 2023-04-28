‘Fall From Sky And Stuck At Palm Tree’: Watch Man’s Hand Gliding Mishap

Looking for an interesting video to begin the day? Look no further than this epic hand-gliding fail that has taken the internet by storm. In the video shared on Twitter, we see a man ready to soar through the sky while hand-gliding, all prepared to enjoy the stunning views and feeling the rush of adrenaline. But things quickly take a turn for the worse as he suddenly gets caught in a Palm tree right ahead, dangling precariously from his gliding instrument. Despite his best efforts to free himself, the man finds himself stuck, unable to move either up or down. And just when you think it couldn’t get any worse, the inevitable happens: he falls, tumbling to the ground in a wild and unexpected display. “I didn’t expect that," read the tweet alongside the clip.

The video seems to have sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many expressing disbelief at the apparent oversight of the glider pilot. One Twitter user noted that it was surprising that no one had thought to remove the palm tree, which was directly in the way of the glider’s path. Another user echoed this sentiment, suggesting that the glider should have been flown in an area with no obstructions. A tweet read, “It didn’t occur to anyone that the palm tree should be cut down because it’s directly in the way. Not one of them could see this coming. Incredible."

“Fell from sky and stuck in date tree, video example," wrote one.

Another hilarious comment read: “This guy will never be the advocate for climate action and say grow more trees. LOL."

Adventure sports videos have become increasingly popular on Instagram, but a recent viral video has left many wondering about the sanity of the paraglider. The video shows a Turkish man named Hasan Kaval paragliding on a couch while watching TV and eating snacks. It is definitely some next-level adventure sport. And just when you think nothing can beat what he is already doing, Hasan even changes his shoes to slippers while gliding. The video was shared on Twitter, and many social media users commented on it.

Some were waiting for the couch to fall, while others were amazed at how he managed to stay steady despite the wind. However, one user acknowledged that he had indeed paraglided successfully.

