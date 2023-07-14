Family In Shock As Dining Room's Roof Collapses Like A Pack Of Cards

A family in Virginia, US, was able to capture the horrific moment when their ceiling collapsed on the floor, leaving the entire house in rubble. The incident took place in the Fairfax County of Springfield, as per ABC-affiliate Wric news. The victims of the ceiling crash are identified to be the Porter family. The footage of the incident shared on TikTok has reportedly garnered more than 65 million views. The video opens to show a young member of the family standing beside a dining table when the creek on the ceiling catches his attention. It doesn’t take long for a massive portion of the roof to slam on the ground causing their home to be filled with dust.

The visibility of the footage completely distorts after the incidents, but a series of wires appear to be dangling mid-air. The video was reshared on the official Instagram page of ABC News.

During an interaction with Wric, Cassie Porter, a member of the family confirmed their house was renovated recently, adding the ceiling collapse had put them in “shock." Sharing details of the partially-revamped house, she stated they installed new lighting in the part which is now broken. Notably, the family was able to predict the incident beforehand when a small crack appeared on the day it fell apart. According to Cassie, the crack only began larger as hours passed and the family also began hearing creaking sounds.

The camera facing the ceiling was reportedly installed just in case to capture the moment that later turned out to be true.