Family Of 9 Holds World Record For Sharing Same Birthday; But Wait, There's More

We are all aware of how Guinness World Records always manages to dig up the most mind-boggling achievements, incidents or talents. Well, they’ve done it again. This time, a family of 9, hailing from the city of Larkana in Pakistan have earned the title. The Mangi family consists of nine people — dad, Ameer Ali; the mom, Khudeja; and their seven kids — eldest one Sindhoo, the female twins Sasui and Sapna, the male twins Ammar and Ahmar, Aamir, Ambar and they are not any average family.

Here’s the kicker: every single member of this incredible clan shares the same birthday - August 1. Can you believe it? They’ve officially clinched the world record for the most family members born on the same day. Talk about an unforgettable family reunion.

Now, the story gets even more mind-blowing. August 1 isn’t just any ordinary day for Ameer and Khudeja. It’s their wedding anniversary too. They decided to tie the knot on their own birthday back in 1991, just a year before their eldest daughter, Sindhoo, decided to join the party.

But wait, there’s more. Not only do they collectively hold the family record, but these incredible siblings also snagged another one. They’re now the proud titleholders for most siblings born on the same day. Previously, the Cummins family from the US had the record with five children sharing the same birthday on February 20, but the Mangis have taken it to a whole new level.