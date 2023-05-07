Fan Asks SRK to Release 'Jawaan' Early And This is How The Actor Responded

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and way around words. He doesn’t shy away from good-naturedly roasting his fans from time to time. The ‘Ask SRK’ sessions that the actor occasionally holds on Twitter have produced many such gems. Although these sessions might just last for a few minutes, but the SRK brand of wisdom doesn’t need much longer than that to make itself known. The actor did several such sessions on Twitter before the release of his film ‘Pathaan.’ Now that his movie ‘Jawaan’ will be releasing in a few months, he is back at doing more such sessions and the fans are loving his unparalleled wit once again.

Yesterday, the actor held another such session. Many people poured him with questions and most of them were related to his upcoming movie ‘Jawaan.’ One of the fans asked, “Bhai, 100-200 zyda Lelo par #jawaan movie kal hi release kar do."

However, it was SRK’s hilarious response that stole the show. “"Bhai itne mein toh OTT ka subscription nahi milta tujhe poori picture chahiye!! #Jawan," responded SRK. Have a look for yourself:

This comes in after a Pinkvilla report claimed that Jawan has been delayed due to the VFX. As per the report, the VFX team has been working extensively for the last few months and will still need more time. “Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2, 2023. The team needs some more time to complete the visual effects of the film and they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one," the report read.

