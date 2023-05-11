IPL 2023: Fan's Apple Watch Showing 'Unbearable' Noise at Chepauk Shows CSK Craze is Real

When it comes to Indian Premier League (IPL) madness, nothing can match the passion of CSK fans. The sight of a sea of yellow in the stands is proof enough that CSK is the team to beat. The Yellow Army has time and again shown that their support is in a league of its own, filling stadiums to the brim and even taking over the metros.

And when it comes to those thunderous chants, there’s no parallel to their enthusiasm! The energy is off the charts, and you can’t help but join in the celebration. However, this just got crazier after a fan’s Apple Watch decided to rebel against the decibel norms in the match against Delhi Capitals. It showed off mind-boggling ‘sound levels’ that even the most die-hard CSK fan couldn’t help but raise an eyebrow at.

In a hilarious Twitter share by @shrishrishrii, their watch displayed a warning that paid homage to the incredible CSK fanbase. The message read, “Loud environment. Sound levels hit 90 decibels. Around 30 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss." LOL! While one can’t vouch for the risk of hearing loss, one thing’s for sure - the sheer excitement undoubtedly propelled their team to win.

Advertisement

Check Out:

And when it comes to chants and CSK, one phenomenon simply cannot be ignored - the entry of MS Dhoni onto the field, sending his fans into a frenzy. It’s a sight like no other, as the team’s followers eagerly await their wickets to fall, just to catch a glimpse of their beloved Thala. Even Ravindra Jadeja couldn’t help but acknowledge this unique devotion, playfully remarking, “When I bat at 7, the crowd is disappointed and chants for Mahi bhai. Imagine if I bat higher; they will just wait for me to get out." With a smile, he spoke the heartfelt sentiments of CSK fans, capturing their unwavering affection.