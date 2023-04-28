Fans Chant 'Urvashi Bhabhi' During IPL Match, Axar Patel's Reaction is Priceless

The IPL craze has swept the country and even Bollywood stars are getting in on the action! The recent Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 11th had actress Urvashi Rautela in attendance and since then, she’s been making headlines with her mysterious social media posts. But now, a hilarious video from the match has gone viral, showing the crowd chanting “Urvashi Bhabhi" in reference to her alleged link-up with former DC captain, Rishabh Pant, who unfortunately had to sit out of IPL 2023 due to injury. Meanwhile, the fans’ teasing antics even caught the attention of player Axar Patel who reacted from the field.

The video captured the moment when fans playfully teased the actress by calling her “Bhabhi". Even Patel, who was standing near the boundary to field, couldn’t resist a smile as he looked back at the enthusiastic crowd. The fans’ excitement reached new heights as they began chanting “Rishabh Rishabh" while gazing up at Rautela, who was watching the game from a balcony above.

Watch Axar Patel’s ‘Priceless’ Reaction in Viral Video:

Amidst all the teasing and fun, the former Miss Universe was seen enjoying herself at the IPL match. She even grooved to the iconic song “Koi Mil Gaya" from the hit 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, adding to the festive atmosphere. In her IG post, fans could be heard chanting Pant’s name in the background. However, Rautela chose to ignore the repeated chants and simply smiled at them.

Urvashi Rautela’s IG Post:

Interestingly, just a few days prior to Rautela’s appearance, the injured Rishabh Pant also made an appearance at DC’s first home match against the Gujarat Titans. The crowd and online fans alike were thrilled to see Pant in public for the first time since his injury and sent their well-wishes for his speedy recovery.

