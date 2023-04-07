Faridabad Student's Rajma Chawal Stall Is A Delicious Affair

The Internet is a treasure of inspiring stories of people who are out there, working to change their situation despite all the troubles in their way. One such story was highlighted in a recent video shared by a food vlogger Vishal Sharma, who is celebrated for bringing roadside stalls or eateries to light. The clip features a young man from Haryana’s Faridabad who is selling homecooked food at a makeshift stall. One can see a few casseroles kept on a table in the video. The food vlogger asks the student about what he is selling. The student starts showing the item one by one. The student shows kadhi pakoda, rajma, chhole, palak paneer and to accompany these he also has rice and chapati. Next, the vlogger can be seen ordering palak paneer and rice, for which the student charges him Rs 60.

On being asked if he has learned cooking, the student promptly replies that he hasn’t learnt anywhere, but it was the practice that taught him everything.

Advertisement

Watch The Video Here:

In no time, several users flooded the comments section. While many showered “respect" upon him, a few claimed that his food looked delicious. One user commented, “Good job brother." Another wrote, “Food looks so delicious." A third user commented, “Respect for you brother."

Reacting to the video, a section of users enquired about the location of the stall so that they could try the food.

The video has raked up over 1.51 lakh views and the number is rising steadily.

Earlier, the same food vlogger had shared a video of a man, who opened a makeshift café on his father’s rickshaw. Basically, he converted his father’s cycle rickshaw into a café, where he sells a variety of tea and snacks. In the video, the man revealed that because his father couldn’t afford his college fees he started this café, where one can even get amazing offers.

Advertisement

In the video, the owner of the Rickshaw Wala Cafe owner is heard saying that he hopes to open ten such outlets. If you are wondering where you can visit the café, then you should know that the man runs his café in Faridabad’s Sector 21.

Read all the Latest News here