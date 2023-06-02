Farooq Sheikh Being an Understanding Dad in 'YJHD' is Everyone’s Favourite Scene

As ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ completed ten years, all of our social media timelines were filled with videos and clips from this movie. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, the movie not only jolted all the box office records but also continues to remain popular even today. The movie about friendship and love stories resonated with many. Now that it has completed 10 years, many took to Twitter and remembered the film. While people shared their favourite scenes and songs, one Twitter user paid a tribute to Farooq Sheikh.

Twitter user ‘apparitionnow’ took to the micro blogging site and shared the very wholesome scene between Farooq Sheikh and Ranbir Kapoor. The scene is when Ranbir Kapoor was moving abroad for his education. The wholesome dialogue in between the father-son duo is what had the fans in complete awe.

Also Read: Twitter User Shares Deleted Scene From ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ As Movie Completes 10 Years

“Farooq Sheikh was so brilliant in this scene..the pain of living apart from your parent and child is something else but so is the joy that truly loved you for who you were," wrote the Twitter user as she shared the video.

Have a look:

“Me and son had a similar conversation last night. It ended just the same way. But yeah, it’s good when children express concern. It’s better when parents can just nod and assure. Okay, I’m crying now," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Dude this scene. The way he tells him to shut up by putting his finger to his lips and then “baap kaun hai? rakh lo" man!!! I won’t say goals and all, but that just hit different."

Advertisement

Also Read: YJHD Turns 10: These Tweets Will Make You Want to Watch ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ Again

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to Twitter and shared a deleted scene from the movie. The scene was supposed to be from the time when Naina, played by Deepika, and Bunny, played by Ranbir, are headed out to explore Udaipur. This scene shows Ranbir entering Deepika’s room before heading out. Right after entering, he realizes that Deepika is inside the washroom, having a shower. Making the most of the situation, he starts flirting with her only to realise that it was actually Deepika’s mom inside.