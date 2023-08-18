Fart Jar To Delivery Video, Models Share Weird Fan Demands On Adult Website

According to a Daily Star report, on a website made for people over 18 years old, models and social media influencers get ready to do all those things that are purportedly indecent and obscene, and they get paid a lot for them.

In today’s time, becoming a social media influencer is not an easy task. To become famous on social media, people are always ready to do strange things. From singing to dancing to selling goods, people are engaged in earning money by doing various activities. But there are also some people who are ready to do such strange things that will blow your mind. Recently, some models and social media influencers have shared the strange demands that they had to face from their fans and the news is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In a survey conducted on this website, the models shared what kind of demands they receive from their fans. Among those, the most bizarre demand was made by a man who asked a model to sell her fart after keeping it in a bottle. The woman said that for a moment she found this very surprising thing but she decided that she would send it. The woman sent the fart filled in a jar but the most strange thing happened- after receiving the fart, the person completely disappeared.

Another woman had a similar experience when a man asked her to send a video of her acting like a dog for which he was ready to pay a lot. Not only that, a pregnant woman, while narrating her experience, said that a person requested her to shoot a video of her delivery and send it to him, as he wanted to see the delivery taking place. The woman was very surprised to hear this and she blocked him. One man was so interested in the toenails of a woman on the website that he ordered the nails from her.