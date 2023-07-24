Fascinated By Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer? This 3D Video Of The Atomic Bomb Is Must Watch

The invention of the atomic bomb is the epicentre of director Christopher Nolan’s latest release Oppenheimer. The story that puts forward the dilemma of the man who created the deadliest weapon known to humanity to save the world has gained positive reception from critics and fans alike. As the movie continues to mint money at the box office, the YouTube channel AiTelly has created an animated video explaining in detail how Oppenheimer’s bomb actually works. Dubbed ‘Father of the atomic bomb’, Julius Robert Oppenheimer designed two nuclear weapons named Fat Man and Little Boy that were dropped on Japan’s Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 killing millions of civilians. The animated glimpse shares insights about what occurs in the bomb when it is dropped and triggered to set off nuclear fission emitting a deadly explosion.

Initially, the physical aspects of both the weapons including their length and diameter are highlighted before the clip dwells deeper to explain how the bombs get transported. Additionally, information about the firing switches that ignite the weapon on the inside is also recounted. Everything that occurs from the time the bomb is dropped from an aircraft to the triggering changes at different altitudes, and finally its devastating effect on the surrounding is deciphered. Notably the blast radius is categorized into different zones. The first one titled the “Central blast zone" has a diameter of 0.36 square kilometres. It is said to be the epicentre of the blast and experience total destruction.

Following suit is a “Severe blast zone" extending up to 4.5 square kilometres. “This has severe damage to buildings, high casualties and widespread destruction and radiation," explains the narrator. The third one which extends about 8.7 square kilometres is called the “Modern blast zone." Here, “Damage to buildings and radiation burn is still significant but less severe." Lastly the “Light damage zone" refers to the area beyond the blast radius at about 11 square kilometres. In this zone, “There’s fire, radiation exposure and psychological trauma-affected survivors among the thousands."

Watch the video here: