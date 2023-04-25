Father Protects His Toddler While Falling Off A Scooter; Watch The Viral Clip

Parents do a lot for their kids. They often sacrifice their happiness and safety, just to protect their kids from harm’s way. Such love and care are often visible in videos on social media, in the form of fathers and mothers putting themselves as cushions to avoid their kids getting hurt. A similar video, showing a dad protecting his baby while sitting on a scooter, has surfaced on Instagram.

The video started with a man lying down or sleeping on his parked scooter while holding his baby. The man had the baby on his torso, and he was lying with his head on the carrier behind the scooter and his leg on the handles. A few seconds into the video, the man tried to get off the vehicle with the toddler. Everything seemed fine until he put his left leg down. As soon as he was about to take his right leg off the handle, it got stuck.

The father then tried to take his leg off the handle while holding his baby in his left hand. This led to the scooter disbalancing, and the man slipped. While the scooter fell the other way, the man fell the opposite way and rolled on the ground. The whole time, while he was in the process of falling and rolling over, the man ensured that his toddler did not even touch the ground. He lifted the baby while he was rolling and as soon as he thought that the baby would now hurt his head, he even made sure to cover the baby’s head. The video ended with the man rubbing his toddler’s head and another person running outside from the store to check on them.

The video went viral with lots of views. People in the comments lauded the father in the video for his presence of mind and the way he saved the baby from getting hurt. While a user wrote “great", others shared emojis to support the father’s actions.

