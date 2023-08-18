Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Feeling Sad? This Video Of 'World's Happiest Dogs' Will Make You Smile

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 18:49 IST

The videos of these doggos will surely make you smile. (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Dogs are incredibly emotive creatures, capable of experiencing a wide range of feelings. They can display moments of anger and quickly transition to shower love. Now, the internet is delighted by a group of poodles that have been titled the ‘world’s happiest dogs.’ Chinese blogger Abbie Qu captured and shared endearing images and videos of her dogs sporting heartwarming, bright smiles. Abbie Qu, the proud owner of five adorable poodles named them Angel, Kongkong, Kaka, Fengfeng, and Bobo. These poodles have become internet sensations due to their radiant and infectious smiles.

Let’s take a look at some of the videos of the dogs that were shared on Abbie Qu’s Instagram.

In this video, these adorable dogs can be observed smiling. Among them, one furry companion even appears to be affectionately calling out to its owner. Accompanying the video is a caption that resonates with positivity: “Hope my smile can make your day!" This particular video has accumulated an impressive view count surpassing 15.1 million, along with 1.1 million likes. This video was posted on February 15.

Watch the video here:

Another captivating video, uploaded on February 27, showcases the dogs’ delightful ability to mimic various emoticons, creating an endearing and amusing spectacle. Among the charming poses, one of the dogs even playfully winks at the camera, adding an extra layer of charm to the scene. The video’s caption playfully remarks, “So many different faces." Take a look at the video here:

A video that was shared on August 15 offers a glimpse into the dogs’ commendable patience during their salon visit for a haircut. The video portrays the dogs as they sit calmly, draped in black outfits, while their hair is carefully trimmed by the groomer.

    • Many people shared their insights in the comments section of this video. An individual said, “Oh lil fur baby it’s like he’s at the barber shop, even has the cape so fur won’t be everywhere lol such a great customer, sitting so patiently." While another mentioned, “Thank you for always putting a smile in my face." “So so so cute," added a user.

    What are your insights about these adorable videos featuring the world’s happiest dogs?

