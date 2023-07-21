Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Find Periodic Tables Difficult? Then This Teacher's Creative Song Might Be For You

Find Periodic Tables Difficult? Then This Teacher's Creative Song Might Be For You

The teacher's unique and fun method to make his students learn periodic table was highly appreciated.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 18:45 IST

Delhi, India

“Waah kya padhai hai,'' wrote one user. (Credits: Twitter)
“Waah kya padhai hai,'' wrote one user. (Credits: Twitter)

The periodic table could be commonly found in the classrooms of schools and colleges. While some students might easily grasp its details, others struggle to understand its complexities. However, an innovative and creative way to learn the periodic table has recently surfaced on Twitter, capturing the attention of many. In the video, a teacher can be seen teaching the periodic table like a song, turning the elements into a catchy melody. This unique and fun method has grabbed the interest of social media users.

Sharing the clip, a user wrote, “Waah kya padhai hai. (Wow, what a great learning)."

Advertisement

The Periodic Table song video has has received almost 60,000 views since it was shared online on July 20. One user amusingly referred to it as a “Heavy Bhajan."

While another praised Indian educators for their innovative teaching methods.

A user questioned why they were never taught in such a fun way.

Advertisement

Earlier, Bollywood actress Adah Sharma showcased another simple way to learn the periodic table by reciting a song created by Harvard mathematics professor Tom Lehrer. During an interaction with the paparazzi, the Kerala Story star impressed everyone by singing the entire song.

Watch her video below:

top videos
  • Barbie & Margot Robbie-Inspired Makeup According To A Pro Makeup Artist; WATCH To Learn

    • Social media users were quite impressed with Adah Sharma’s knowledge and reacting to the video, a user wrote, “0% ego + talent ka bhandaar + beauty + intelligent + acting + amazing sense of humour = Adah Sharma," another wrote, “Beauty with brain," while another user shared, “she was so underrated," a user commented, “Hats off to this girl, beauty with brain, she proved it and she is a genius," one more wrote, “What a memory."

    The clip has received an overwhelming response from social media users, garnering over 5 million views.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 21, 2023, 16:40 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 18:45 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App