Find Periodic Tables Difficult? Then This Teacher's Creative Song Might Be For You

Earlier, Bollywood actress Adah Sharma showcased another simple way to learn the periodic table by reciting a song created by Harvard mathematics professor Tom Lehrer. During an interaction with the paparazzi, the Kerala Story star impressed everyone by singing the entire song.

A user questioned why they were never taught in such a fun way.

The Periodic Table song video has has received almost 60,000 views since it was shared online on July 20. One user amusingly referred to it as a “Heavy Bhajan."

The periodic table could be commonly found in the classrooms of schools and colleges. While some students might easily grasp its details, others struggle to understand its complexities. However, an innovative and creative way to learn the periodic table has recently surfaced on Twitter, capturing the attention of many. In the video, a teacher can be seen teaching the periodic table like a song, turning the elements into a catchy melody. This unique and fun method has grabbed the interest of social media users.

Social media users were quite impressed with Adah Sharma’s knowledge and reacting to the video, a user wrote, “0% ego + talent ka bhandaar + beauty + intelligent + acting + amazing sense of humour = Adah Sharma," another wrote, “Beauty with brain," while another user shared, “she was so underrated," a user commented, “Hats off to this girl, beauty with brain, she proved it and she is a genius," one more wrote, “What a memory."

The clip has received an overwhelming response from social media users, garnering over 5 million views.