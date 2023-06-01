Fired Employee Left Speechless After Ex-Boss Asks For Work Updates

Getting fired or laid off from a job is usually an end to any professional communication between an employee and their boss. This person, however, had a different experience after receiving a message from the ex-employer. And it was not a usual greeting or a message to show support during a difficult time. Posted on Reddit, the screenshot of the conversation shows the boss pinging the ex-employee asking about the work status. Naturally, it did not go down well with the employee whose position had just been eliminated.

In the snapshot, a boss can be seen asking the former employee for an update on inventory which leaves the employee perplexed. “I’m confused. Was my position eliminated or not?" the employee responded.

The boss showed it was natural to expect someone to respond to work-related requests even after getting fired.

By this time, the employee was clearly miffed and responded, “Bless your heart. You don’t fire someone and still contact them to ask questions about the job because you don’t know."

The conversation doesn’t there, in response to the employee’s frustration, the ex-boss tries to justify their actions, citing their experience of “25 years in the kitchen" and expecting professionalism.

“I’m still in shock," read the post with the picture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The employee stands firm in their position, highlighting that, “In 25 years I’ve never had anyone fire me then expect me to still work."

Advertisement

In response to the screenshot, a user humorously commented, “You’re fired. Now get back to work."

Advertisement

Another user found “Bless your heart" to be passive-aggressive in a nice way and expressed the desire to use it someday.

Advertisement

“I wanted 10 more pages of this, could have been a movie," read a reply.

Advertisement

Sharing a similar experience, a person recounted their own story, “I got this once. Was scheduled after being fired, and, surprise, I didn’t show up when I was scheduled. When I showed up to get my last paycheck, the owner made a comment about how I can’t do stuff like this in the real world. I said “This is the real world" and left with my check. That was twenty years ago, and I still think about how badass I was as a teenager. Highlight of my life."

Despite being shared several months ago, the post continues to gain traction on the platform, garnering over 1 lakh upvotes.