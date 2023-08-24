First Radio Signals By Chandrayaan-3? 'X' User's Hilarious Take Has People Chuckling Hard

With the iconic touchdown of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module, India has officially emerged victorious in making a mark. This feat brings India to the forefront as the first country to pull off a moon landing near the southern pole. Just when India’s successful Moon mission propelled the country to an exclusive club of four, social media started buzzing with images and videos related to the same. Whether it was people congratulating the hardworking team at ISRO or tracking images, people have been stuck on their phone screens.

Amid all of this, an ‘X’ user took to the micro blogging platform and shared a hilarious post. Taking to the social media platform, user named, ‘Dr Prashant Mishra’ shared the ‘First Radio Signals sent by Chandrayaan.’ Mr Prashant is a NISM certified Research analyst.

His hilarious take has now gone viral and it has people in complete splits. Taking to ‘X’, he wrote, “First radio signals sent by Chandryaan … it says … .. Bajaj finance walo ko mera number kisne diya ? they are asking ki aapki speed dekhkar aapko OD loan ka offer hai."

“Haha, looks like even Chandrayaan can’t escape those persistent Bajaj Finance calls! They’re determined to offer loans across the galaxy!" wrote an X user. Another person mentioned, “Well, it seems Bajaj Finance really wants to make sure they’re heard. They’re like that friend who keeps saying, “Loan me your attention!" Just remember, if they were as fast at approving loans as they are at dialing your number, we’d all be millionaires by now."

