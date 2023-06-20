Fish is Kolkata: Desis 'Savour' Stereotypical Foods From Different States in Viral Twitter Trend

Every Indian state boasts its own unique culinary magic that sets it apart from the rest. And when it comes to food, it becomes an irresistible love story! People instantly connect a state with its iconic dish, like a match made in foodie heaven. This delicious connection recently took Twitter by storm, stirring up a viral trend where folks proudly flaunt their regional roots through the lens of stereotypical food. It all started with a playful prompt: “What people think when I say I’m from…" And just like that, the trend transformed into a sizzling feast of discussions about everyone’s beloved staple foods.

Fish is Kolkata

Advertisement

Litti Chokha is Bihar

Vada Pav is Maharashtra

Poha, Jalebi is Madhya Pradesh

Khaman, Dhokla is Gujarat

Ghewar is Rajasthan

Apples is Kashmir

Idli, Dosa is South India

Advertisement

Momos is Delhi

Biryani is Hyderabad

And so on…

Isn’t it fascinating how our love affair with food in India reaches a whole new level? It becomes so ingrained in our culture that we’re often identified by our culinary passions. For instance, a Gujarati can relate to the constant inquiry about the difference between Khaman and Dhokla, while a Delhiite is bound to encounter a momo enthusiast exclaiming, “Dude, you won’t believe the momos they have there!"