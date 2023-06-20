Trends :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Fish is Kolkata: Desis 'Savour' Stereotypical Foods From Different States in Viral Twitter Trend

Fish is Kolkata: Desis 'Savour' Stereotypical Foods From Different States in Viral Twitter Trend

Desis delve into fascinating food stereotypes tied to various Indian states in a viral Twitter trend.

Advertisement

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 11:03 IST

Delhi, India

Fish is Kolkata: Desis 'Savour' Stereotypical Foods From Different States in Viral Twitter Trend (Photo Credits: Twitter/@shhuushhh_)
Fish is Kolkata: Desis 'Savour' Stereotypical Foods From Different States in Viral Twitter Trend (Photo Credits: Twitter/@shhuushhh_)

Every Indian state boasts its own unique culinary magic that sets it apart from the rest. And when it comes to food, it becomes an irresistible love story! People instantly connect a state with its iconic dish, like a match made in foodie heaven. This delicious connection recently took Twitter by storm, stirring up a viral trend where folks proudly flaunt their regional roots through the lens of stereotypical food. It all started with a playful prompt: “What people think when I say I’m from…" And just like that, the trend transformed into a sizzling feast of discussions about everyone’s beloved staple foods.

Fish is Kolkata

Advertisement

Litti Chokha is Bihar

Vada Pav is Maharashtra

Poha, Jalebi is Madhya Pradesh

Khaman, Dhokla is Gujarat

Ghewar is Rajasthan

Apples is Kashmir

Idli, Dosa is South India

Advertisement

Momos is Delhi

Biryani is Hyderabad

And so on…

Isn’t it fascinating how our love affair with food in India reaches a whole new level? It becomes so ingrained in our culture that we’re often identified by our culinary passions. For instance, a Gujarati can relate to the constant inquiry about the difference between Khaman and Dhokla, while a Delhiite is bound to encounter a momo enthusiast exclaiming, “Dude, you won’t believe the momos they have there!"

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?
  • Alia Bhatt Gives New Life To The Chiffon Saree Era Of Bollywood With Her RARKPK Style | Trend Alert
  • Rashmika Mandanna Teases Ranbir Kapoor | Sidharth's 'Yodha' Delayed? | SRK Congratulates 'Baby' KJo
  • Prabhas Staring At Consecutive Flops Amid 'Adipurush' Backlash | Can The Film Survive The Storm?

    • Also Read: This Street Food Vendor Sells KFC-Style Fried Chicken Only For Rs 10

    While celebrating the staple foods of different Indian regions is a source of pride, there’s another food trend on social media that has left many Desis scratching their heads. Unconventional dishes and bizarre combinations have surfaced, causing some to lose faith in the authenticity and integrity of Indian culinary traditions. It’s like a rollercoaster ride where people find themselves compelled to say, “Please, let the food be true to its roots and original."

    Follow us on

    first published: June 20, 2023, 11:03 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 11:03 IST
    Read More