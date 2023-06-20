Fish is Kolkata: Desis 'Savour' Stereotypical Foods From Different States in Viral Twitter Trend

Every Indian state boasts its own unique culinary magic that sets it apart from the rest. And when it comes to food, it becomes an irresistible love story! People instantly connect a state with its iconic dish, like a match made in foodie heaven. This delicious connection recently took Twitter by storm, stirring up a viral trend where folks proudly flaunt their regional roots through the lens of stereotypical food. It all started with a playful prompt: “What people think when I say I’m from…" And just like that, the trend transformed into a sizzling feast of discussions about everyone’s beloved staple foods.
Fish is Kolkata
Litti Chokha is Bihar
Vada Pav is Maharashtra
Poha, Jalebi is Madhya Pradesh
Khaman, Dhokla is Gujarat
Ghewar is Rajasthan
Apples is Kashmir
Idli, Dosa is South India
Momos is Delhi
Biryani is Hyderabad
And so on…
Isn’t it fascinating how our love affair with food in India reaches a whole new level? It becomes so ingrained in our culture that we’re often identified by our culinary passions. For instance, a Gujarati can relate to the constant inquiry about the difference between Khaman and Dhokla, while a Delhiite is bound to encounter a momo enthusiast exclaiming, “Dude, you won’t believe the momos they have there!"
While celebrating the staple foods of different Indian regions is a source of pride, there’s another food trend on social media that has left many Desis scratching their heads. Unconventional dishes and bizarre combinations have surfaced, causing some to lose faith in the authenticity and integrity of Indian culinary traditions. It’s like a rollercoaster ride where people find themselves compelled to say, “Please, let the food be true to its roots and original."