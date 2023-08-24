Five-Month-Old Baby Survives Despite Swallowing Sewing Needle

A five-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital in China after ingesting a sewing needle that ended up puncturing her heart. The child had suffered convulsions and lost consciousness at home, prompting her parents to immediately seek emergency medical assistance.

The Xi’an Children’s Hospital, located in Shaanxi Province, reported that the sewing needle had traversed the baby’s stomach wall and ultimately pierced her heart’s left ventricle. Swift action was taken by the medical team as the infant was promptly moved to the operating room. A delicate surgical procedure ensued, resulting in the successful extraction of the needle. Following the operation, the baby girl was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for meticulous monitoring and further essential medical care.

The incident is believed to have occurred after the child accidentally swallowed the needle, oblivious to the potential consequences of it piercing her stomach wall and heart. While the surgery proved successful, the exact duration of the baby’s hospital stay before being discharged remains undisclosed.

Advertisement

This unfortunate occurrence is reminiscent of a similar incident from last September when medical professionals in China were confronted with a startling situation. An 11-year-old boy presented himself at the hospital with excruciating pain while urinating. Upon conducting an X-ray, doctors were astounded to discover an acupuncture needle lodged within the boy’s bladder, having been inserted through his urinary passage.