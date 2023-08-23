Flight Attendant Shares 5 Things You Should Never Do On Aeroplanes

In today’s times, everyone aims to minimise time expenditure, whether it involves commuting or completing tasks quickly. This is why people opt for flights over trains for efficient and convenient travel. However, prior to air travel, it’s crucial to understand the do’s and don’ts of the process.

While guidelines have been established for air travel, many individuals still overlook minor details. For instance, they might not consider what items are appropriate or inappropriate to bring on board. Even if you’re familiar with the list of permissible items, there are certain types of clothing that are unsuitable for air travel.

A TikTok video posted by flight attendant Tommy Cimato highlights two clothing items that should be avoided when travelling by air: shorts and skirts. Despite their comfort, these clothes are discouraged due to hygiene reasons. Flight crew member Tommy Cimato explained that the cleanliness of flight seats is uncertain, making full clothing preferable to minimise germ exposure. He also cautioned against touching the aeroplane window, as it’s touched by numerous passengers, potentially transmitting illnesses.

The crew member shared a total of five points to minimise risks during air travel. These include avoiding shorts and skirts, refraining from leaning on the window and not touching the flush button and lever directly. Instead, using tissue paper as a barrier is advised. Wearing a tracksuit is recommended to reduce direct contact with the plane’s surfaces. While some viewers appreciated the advice, others suggested that maintaining cleanliness on the plane would be a better approach rather than instructing passengers about it.