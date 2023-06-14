Flight Attendant Shows How To Check 'No One's Under The Bed' In Hotel Room

After a long flight, all one desires is restful sleep in the comfort of a hotel room. However, last month, a shocking incident unfolded in Tibet when a decaying corpse was discovered inside a hotel room. The guest, initially unaware of the tragic event, later learned that he had been sleeping on a bed beneath which a dead body had been hidden. In light of such unsettling incidents, a flight attendant has come forward to share an unusual but potentially precautionary measure for hotel stays. Esther, a seasoned flight attendant at European Airlines KLM, has revealed that she always throws a bottle of water under the bed upon arrival.

Having experienced numerous hotel stays across the globe, Esther emphasises the importance of personal safety. She adopts the practice of placing a water bottle under the bed as a preventive measure. This peculiar trick serves as a proactive step towards ensuring a sense of security during her stay. By taking this simple precaution, Esther aims to minimise the chances of encountering any unsettling surprises or potential hazards within her hotel room.

As per Mirror, the Dutch flight attendant shared a video on TikTok and claimed that it is a game-changing hotel hack that means you can easily spot if someone is hiding under the bed. Esther said that the bottle trick is a way to check that “no one is under the bed without looking."

In the video, she explained the trick and said that one has to throw the water bottle in such a way that it comes out of the other side. If the bottle doesn’t come out then one may want to investigate by getting a staff member of the hotel or a fellow traveller in the group to look under the bed with them.