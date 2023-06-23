Florida Cops Prioritise Manatee's Welfare Above Their Own Safety, Wins Hearts

Two deputies from Florida’s Pinellas County Marine and Environmental Lands Unit emerged as heroes after their valiant efforts saved a distressed manatee from a tragic fate. The exhausted sea cow, unable to resist the perilous effects of a red tide event, was found struggling to keep itself afloat while attempting to beach on the rocks of the Shell Key Preserve, located 11 miles off the coast of St. Petersburg. The massive mammal was on the verge of drowning when these deputies went above and beyond the call of duty, risking their own safety to ensure the survival of the manatee.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Deputy Jill Constant, determined to prevent the tragic demise of the manatee, sprang into action. With the other deputy providing assistance, Constant held the manatee’s head above the water surface for two hours while waiting for further help to arrive.

During the intense rescue operation, the manatee, weighing an astounding 2,000 pounds, regained some strength and began thrashing about, posing a potential danger to the deputies themselves.

Recounting the experience, Deputy Constant admitted, “I thought I was going to drown - a martyr for the cause." However, the deputies held their ground, prioritizing the manatee’s welfare above their own safety.