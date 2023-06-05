Flying Squirrel Creating A Crime Scene For Attention Is Too Adorable To Miss

A black flying squirrel has captivated social media users with its peculiar antics. The footage shows the elusive creature, seemingly domesticated, holding a broom before dramatically collapsing onto the ground, exposing its belly upwards. The viral video, shared on Twitter has amassed a staggering 1.2 million views. The undated video raises a myriad of questions. Has this wild squirrel somehow been tamed? Is it genuinely injured or just putting on an act to garner attention? While pets like dogs are known to employ such tactics to grab their owner’s focus, it remains unclear if this flying squirrel is exhibiting similar behaviour.

Nonetheless, its adorable antics are sure to make anyone smile. The flying squirrel first makes its way around the floor and makes its way over to the broomstick. It then purposefully grabs the broomstick and then lies flat on the ground as if injured. The prop in its hands is then placed over its exposed belly. The flying squirrel even adjusts the broomstick to the perfect height, near its neck. The tweet alongside the clip read, “Squirrel fakes an injury."

The hilarious clip has sparked a whirlwind of speculation across social media platforms. Social media users are left awe-struck, unable to decipher the squirrel’s true intentions. Is it a display of intelligence, a desperate plea for attention, or simply an entertaining act? The mysterious video’s unexpected popularity has catapulted the flying squirrel into the spotlight. It has also left viewers craving more information. Others are remarking that the squirrel will get around the gym just fine. “Even Squirrels act around, what can you say about humans?" wrote a Twitter user.

Another user tweeted, “I thought I was weird for wanting a pet squirrel."

“Get the squirrel a gym membership seems it will easily find its way around the bench. Lol," read a tweet.

Interestingly, flying squirrels are not that easy to find as your everyday pet. They have a flexible membrane of skin that stretches from their body to their four feet, enabling them to glide effortlessly between trees. These squirrels are primarily tree-dwelling, spending most of their time in the upper canopy of tall forests. They are mainly active during the night and find shelter in tree hollows during the day.

Among the numerous species of flying squirrels, the Large Black Flying Squirrel stands out as one of the largest. Its back fur ranges from dark brown to black. These squirrels have small heads and long tails.