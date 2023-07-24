'Flying With A Hero:' IndiGo Airlines Felicitates Param Vir Chakra Awardee

It was a proud day for IndiGo Airlines on Sunday as it hosted Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar on a Pune-bound flight. The war hero was welcomed by Captain Edsel with a short speech before the take-off. A short video was shared by IndiGo Airlines on its Twitter handle, in which Captain Edsel is seen giving a speech in honour of the war hero. The crew also felicitated Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar with a memento. The video was tweeted with the caption, “Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee!"

Advertisement

The pilot, in his speech, gave a brief introduction about Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, explaining that he was a part of the battle at Mushkoh Valley in Drass, Jammu, on July 4, 1999, and emerged victorious.

The video shared by the airlines was viewed by 320.9 K people. Users, on Twitter, showered love and praise on the airline’s gesture.

Reacting to the video, one of the users commented, “This video made my day. Thank you for the honour of our real hero. Jay hind."

Another said, “That’s an amazing gesture and special compliments to the Captain for articulating the act of gallantry so flawlessly well. It’s rare outside the defence environment You have earned a loyal customer herein onwards."

Advertisement

“Thank you, IndiGo. Recognising the contribution of the PVC awardee and felicitating on the flight by the Captain is a nice gesture. What more can be given to a soldier other than recognition of his contribution to the nation? Jai Hind," read a comment.