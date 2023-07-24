For These 125 Families In UP’s Deoria, To Have Roads Still A Dream

A network of roads is being laid all over the country now and then. It would be astonishing for you to know that there have been no roads for the Dalit community living in the Bhaluani Nagar Panchayat of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. A total of 125 families live here. There are fields surrounding this area, and the bunds built on the field are the only way for people to commute.

During rains, the fields around this area get waterlogged and this settlement seems like an island. People living here are forced to commute through the logged water. In an interview with News18, the locals revealed that when they try to cross the farm of other people to reach somewhere, the farmers beat them up. The locals are left with no choice, as the government has not yet provided any commuting facility for them.