For This Spanish Village, Elections Are A Matter of Few Seconds

A Spanish village has set a new record by wrapping up its local elections’ voting process in merely 29.52 seconds. Casting votes is usually a lengthy process in which each voter uses postal ballots to cast their vote. While the process is fairly faster with EVMs, they too take time. But all of it seemed to be a quick affair for the members of Villarroya, a small village in Spain. Wondering how the local elections came to an end so quickly?

The secret lies in the number of inhabitants of the place. According to a report by BBC, there were only seven eligible voters in the village during Sunday’a administrative elections. What’s more interesting is that Villaroya ended up breaking its own previous record of completing the voting process. Reportedly, back in 2019, there were about eight eligible voters in this Spanish village who took about 32.25 seconds to wrap up the parliamentary elections.

The people in the village seem to have taken up concluding the elections as a challenge for the past ten years. On Sunday, all the inhabitants gathered along with their electoral cards and identity card at the polling station early morning. As soon as the voting began at 9 am, the members quickly fulfilled their civic duty in a matter of few seconds.

A video of the fastest voting process has begun circulating on Twitter. The footage captures the inhabitants submitting their ballots. All of them appear to be elderly people, upon concluding the quick session, the village members applauded themselves were claps and cheers.

Watch the video here: