Forget AI, This Hand-Made 3D Artwork Will Leave You Speechless And Confused At The Same Time

In the Artificial Intelligence era, we often encounter many illustration videos. While these AI-generated videos can grab attention on the internet, they still can’t match the level of human-made illustrations. And amongst these, Three-dimensional Art stands out as the best fascinating art. The experience of watching a 3D movie in a theatre or even creating 3D drawings has always captivated our imagination. In fact, creating 3D art can be achieved with minimal gadgets or equipment.

In a similar event, an artist demonstrates this skill using just paper and a pencil. In the video, the artist drew number 1. He then strategically places a pen on top of the digit and skillfully rolls it out, claiming it to be a 3D masterpiece. The later part of the video reveals the process behind constructing this artwork. The videos’ impact on internet users was profound, leaving minds blown and people inspired by the artist’s exceptional talent.

Watch the viral video here:

Posted on July 16 by the Twitter handle The Figen, the caption of the video states, “Amazing 3D." The video went viral with an astonishing 1.3 million views. People were amused and they even shared their insights in the comments section.

A user stated, “Wow, I’m blown away by the incredible 3D effects! It’s like stepping into another world."

Another comment disclosed the strong aspect of the art, “The way the paper is cut is a strong part of the illusion."

A Twitter user was not able to guess if it was fake or real, saying, “Wow! I can’t tell if it’s real or not."

“Now, I trust nothing. Thanks," read another comment.

A few weeks ago, a woman drew a 3D art on a road. The video captures a woman, who is dressed in a green saree, is seen creating lines on the street with art equipment. The video’s text layout indicates that she is an art teacher from West Bengal. Fully engrossed in her craft, the woman skillfully creates a spiral path using only chalk and coal, intricately embedding bricks along the way.

Watch the video here: