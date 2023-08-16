Forget Tamannaah Bhatia, This Man's Dance To Kaavaalaa From Rajinikanth's Jailer Is A Hit

Rajinikanth’s latest blockbuster Jailer has taken the box office by storm and is garnering an excellent response from both critics and die-hard Thalaiva fans. Ahead of the film’s release, Tamannaah Bhatia enthralled audiences with her performance on the song Kaavaalaa. Since the song was released, many have been inspired to recreate Tamannaah’s hook step and now a Japanese content creator named Kaketaku is making waves for his unique rendition of the dance. This multi-talented artist, dancer, choreographer, videographer and director, is winning hearts with his performance.

Following the Japanese digital creator’s video being posted on Instagram, it swiftly transformed into a viral sensation, amassing an impressive count of over 1 million views. The comment section has become a hub of reactions from Indians who are genuinely captivated by his dance prowess. Sharing the reimagined version, Kaketaku wrote, “KAAVAALAA from Japan."

Advertisement

Reacting to the song, a user wrote, “This song and your moves."

While another wrote, “Myyy Gooodddd. Soooo Smooth. I Love Your Moves Bro. Keep Rocking."

“Best version of this song," a comment read.

A user appreciating Kaketaku wrote, “You always turn a song into something new fascinating with your dance moves."

“Superb and killing moments," read a comment.

Advertisement

Previously, another Japanese dancer’s rendition of Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa caught attention. The video, posted on Twitter, featured two female dancers showing their moves outside the iconic Tokyo Station. Their flawless and synchronized dance moves quickly gained recognition and admiration from social media users.

Kaavaalaa’s foot-tapping melody and choreography have broken cultural barriers, as the song has united people from different parts of the world.