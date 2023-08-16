Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Forget Tamannaah Bhatia, This Man's Dance To Kaavaalaa From Rajinikanth's Jailer Is A Hit

In the video, a Japanese digital creator skillfully replicated Tamannaah Bhatia's dance moves from the song.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 10:54 IST

Delhi, India

Social media users lauded the man's dance moves. (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Rajinikanth’s latest blockbuster Jailer has taken the box office by storm and is garnering an excellent response from both critics and die-hard Thalaiva fans. Ahead of the film’s release, Tamannaah Bhatia enthralled audiences with her performance on the song Kaavaalaa. Since the song was released, many have been inspired to recreate Tamannaah’s hook step and now a Japanese content creator named Kaketaku is making waves for his unique rendition of the dance. This multi-talented artist, dancer, choreographer, videographer and director, is winning hearts with his performance.

Following the Japanese digital creator’s video being posted on Instagram, it swiftly transformed into a viral sensation, amassing an impressive count of over 1 million views. The comment section has become a hub of reactions from Indians who are genuinely captivated by his dance prowess. Sharing the reimagined version, Kaketaku wrote, “KAAVAALAA from Japan."

Reacting to the song, a user wrote, “This song and your moves."

While another wrote, “Myyy Gooodddd. Soooo Smooth. I Love Your Moves Bro. Keep Rocking."

“Best version of this song," a comment read.

A user appreciating Kaketaku wrote, “You always turn a song into something new fascinating with your dance moves."

“Superb and killing moments," read a comment.

Previously, another Japanese dancer’s rendition of Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa caught attention. The video, posted on Twitter, featured two female dancers showing their moves outside the iconic Tokyo Station. Their flawless and synchronized dance moves quickly gained recognition and admiration from social media users.

Kaavaalaa’s foot-tapping melody and choreography have broken cultural barriers, as the song has united people from different parts of the world.

    • Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Jailer features an impressive cast, while Rajinikanth plays the lead, the movie also stars actors like Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and several others in key roles. The special appearances by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar add an extra layer of star power.

    Jailer has already made a mark at the global box office with a business of Rs 340 crore and seems like, the movie will surpass all expectations as it is inching closer to the Rs 400 crore mark.

    first published: August 16, 2023, 10:54 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 10:54 IST
