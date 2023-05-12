Forgot Your Gmail Password? This Video May Help You Retrieve It

Numerous apps help us in our day-to-day lives. From ordering groceries, booking flight tickets and banking to OTT platforms, they have been making our lives easier. However, on the flip side, every app requires a password, making it difficult to remember. Generating a new password too requires many attempts. But a viral video on the internet shows an easy to follow steps to retrieve your password. The internet was impressed by the video and called it “useful information."

Be it your laptop or smartphone, the hassle of trying to remember passwords is too much. To help us out, Om Jaiswal made an informative video teaching how to retrieve the password for your email account of Google, ie, Gmail. It has till now received 18.7 million views on the photo and video-sharing app.

The video begins with Om instructing users to go to the Settings option on their phone and click on Google. The page will show your profile and name and will show a tab for auto-fill and click on it. This will further open Auto-Fill with Google. Next, scroll below to find a tab for passwords. When you click on it, it will open the password manager and under this tab, you will be able to view all the passwords, like for Google, Income Tax, Instagram and others. To view the password for Google, click on that particular tab, it will show your email id and right below it will be your password, which you can view by clicking on the eye button right beside it.

Om Jaiswal shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Gmail ka password kaise dekhe (how to retrieve password for Gmail)." Users bombarded the comment section with their thoughts about the video. While some came up with their suggestions, others were grateful for the video.

A social media user wrote, “I love you, bro! My Instagram password is back after 2 years." Meanwhile, another suggested, “Chrome ki settings me jake password manager open kar lo." A user wrote, “Useful information thanks." An individual simplified the video for others and commented, “Settings-Google-Autofill-Autofill with Google-Passwords."

Check out the video here:

