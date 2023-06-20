Former BYJU'S Employee, Who Worked 24x7, Asked to Resign 'Immediately' Amid Massive Layoff

BYJU’s amid increased tension with lenders, has started laying off staff across departments as a cost-saving measure. With around 1,000 employees laid off across all departments as part of its restructuring process, a former employee has now come forward to share how he was asked to resign immediately, despite having given his everything to the company, reported Moneycontrol.

“I lost my job due to layoffs," shared Arpit Singh, who worked as a retention manager at Byju’s in Delhi. “I worked very hard in BYJUS & Career and never applied to a 10-8 work culture in my life. I was always available 24/7 for my company, but once they (HR) came and told me to resign immediately," Singh wrote on LinkedIn, expressing his disappointment with the situation.

However, he didn’t harbor any grudges towards the edtech giant and revealed that he respects their decision. Nevertheless, his current troubled situation has started to weigh heavily on him. “I was very sure that I could easily secure a job with at least the same payroll, but I was wrong. I entered the private sector because I was not selected for a government (job)," he shared, expressing his initial confidence in finding alternative employment. Now, after a year has passed, he has lost everything, revealing the gravity of his current predicament.

Adding to his troubles, Singh, as the sole breadwinner of his family, hasn’t mustered the courage to share his layoff with them. “I can’t dare tell my family that I lost my job about a month ago because they are not in good condition. I am the only one taking care of them," Singh said. He further mentioned that he has applied to several companies but has not been selected by any, compounding his distress.

Thus, in an apparent desperate appeal for help, Singh expressed that he is willing to forego his leaves as he actively seeks a new job. “I don’t want any leaves," he wrote, emphasising his readiness to engage in any kind of work. However, he further revealed, “I don’t dare to go through this stage," reflecting the emotional toll that the situation has taken on him.

