Former Tamil Nadu Officer Grows World's Costliest Mangoes At His Terrace, Here's How

A former Agri officer in Tamil Nadu grows the sweetest purple mangoes that sell for about 2.70 lakh per kilogram in the international markets. Have you ever tasted the “Eggs of the sun"? One of the mangoes that grow in Japan’s Miyazaki city when they pass through the high standards gets the nickname “Eggs of the sun".

These mangoes look purple when they are ripe. They are extremely sweet than any other variety as it has 25% more sugar content than any other mangoes. We can call them the “King of the Kings" as mangoes are called the king of the fruits. They also sell for Rs 2.70 Lakhs per kg.

Former Deputy agricultural officer Mr Krishnan who hails from Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu feels pride in growing the costliest variety of mangoes in his terrace garden. On speaking about this Krishnana said, “I have been growing Miyazaki Mangoes for the past two years. These mangoes are ripe now. In Japan, they set up green huts and pay special attention to growing but here in my garden, I tried growing these mangoes just below 40-degree celsius and it worked.

He further elaborated, “My trees are bearing fruits now. Happy to see the costliest fruit variety in my house".

He even sells the Miyazaki mango saplings for just Rs 2000. Apart from this, he has around 150 other mango varieties and 200 varieties of guava, and jackfruit trees in pots, banana trees etc in his nursery.

Although there are different mangoes such as parrot nose mango, Banganapalli, and Rumani, all the mangoes are edged by the Miyazaki mango.