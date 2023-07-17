Former World's 'Fattest Woman' Sheds Weight Equivalent To 3 Baby Elephants

We’ve all seen those ‘before and after’ pictures of physical transformations. Some people shed 10 kgs in 4 months and some achieve the same feat in a month. But today, we’re going to highlight the story of a US resident named Catrina Raiford, who once held the title of the world’s fattest woman, weighing 444.5 kg. As per a report in the Mirror, she shed an astounding 304 kg, equivalent to the weight of three baby elephants.

Catrina shared her weight loss journey, revealing that her excessive weight brought with it immense challenges, making simple tasks like even standing up very difficult for her. She has struggled with weight-related issues since the tender age of nine when her unhealthy dietary choices of fast food, carbonated beverages and pizza led to her weight spiral out of control.

When she visited the hospital, doctors delivered the devastating news that her weight posed a significant risk to her life. It was at this point that Catrina resolved to take the necessary steps towards reclaiming her health. Hailing from Florida, at the age of 47, her condition had reached a critical state where hospitalisation was the only option left.

However, the logistics of transporting her proved to be an obstacle. And guess what? A section of Catrina’s residence had to be demolished, allowing her to be transported via a bulldozer to receive the urgent medical care she needed.