French Daredevil Remi Lucidi, Known For Climbing Skyscrapers, Falls To Death From 68th Floor

A tragic incident took place in Hong Kong, where a 30-year-old French national, Remi Lucidi, known for his high-rise stunts, met an untimely demise. Lucidi fell from the 68th floor of the Tregunter Tower complex. According to reports from the South China Morning Post (SCMP), he became stranded outside a penthouse on the top floor and attempted to alert a maid inside by knocking on a window. However, he lost his balance during the attempt and fell to his death.

Officials in Hong Kong said that when Lucidi entered the building at 6 pm, he told the security guard at the gate that he was going to visit a friend who lived on the 40th floor. Reports state that the security guard attempted to stop him after the purported friend confirmed he was not acquainted with Lucidi, but he was already in a lift.

Reportedly, the CCTV footage showed Lucidi entering the 49th floor and then taking the stairs to the building’s summit. A hatch leading to the roof was discovered open, but the man was nowhere to be located. He was last seen at 7.38 pm, tapping on the window of the complex’s penthouse - prompting a maid to phone the police. At the scene, authorities discovered Lucidi’s camera, which had films of his high-rise acts. The official cause of his death has not been reported by the police yet.

Lucidi checked into the Ashoka Hostel in Tsim Sha Tsui on July 17 and was scheduled to leave on July 30, according to the SCMP.

The 30-year-old daredevil began uploading images and videos of himself mounting high-rise buildings and structures on Instagram in 2016 in nations including France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Portugal. His most recent Instagram photo, which was taken just six days ago, is a bird’s-eye view of Hong Kong’s Times Square.