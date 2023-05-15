F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reimagined: AI Creates Cute Versions Of Chandler, Monica, Joey And Others

Hollywood sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S took the world by storm when it first aired. Even years after the show ended, it continues to draw fans in. Now, get ready to see the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast as you’ve never seen them before. An Italian couple named Luca and Anna Allievi has taken the internet by storm after they used AI to reimagine the iconic characters as adorable toddlers, reported New. The couple, who created the images “for fun" while their 1-year-old daughter Celeste was asleep, used AI technology to de-age the characters from the popular sitcom. The result is a series of heartwarming images that show the likes of Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe as innocent and cute little kids.

The images, which have been appreciated widely on social media and have been met with both surprise and delight by fans of the show. Many have praised the Allievis’ creativity and how wonderful the AI depictions are. The post shared on Instagram was captioned, “Mini Friends." Check out the adorable snaps right here:

Social media users are loving this rendition of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. After all, it is too adorable to miss. Many remarked that this had put a huge smile on their face. For others, they could not help but marvel over the fact that Artificial Intelligence could be as cool as it was. “I loved them… My favourite series of all time," wrote an Instagram user.

Not holding back how much they loved the snaps, another comment read, “OMG! Amazing! All of them so so cute!"

“The Rachel one looks so much like my daughter that I had to do a double take. AI is creepy and cool," another user commented.

The Allievis project has tapped into the current trend of using AI technology to create unique and entertaining content. Whether you are a die-hard F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan or simply enjoy seeing creative projects come to life, the Allievis’ AI-generated images are sure to put a smile on your face. These adorable depictions remind us that there is no limit to what technology can achieve when paired with human creativity.

What do you think of these snaps?