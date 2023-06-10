'Frog-ization': The Bizarre Dating Phenomenon GenZ Is Experiencing

Have you ever encountered a situation where someone you were deeply attracted to suddenly lost their charm once they began reciprocating your feelings? If this rings true, you might have experienced the phenomenon known as ‘frog-ization.’ Inspired by the tale of “The Frog Prince," where a frog transforms into a prince upon winning the affection of a princess, the term captures the shift in perception when initial allure fades upon closer emotional connection.

With the constant introduction of a new viral dating term every other day, like red flags, beige flags, and getting zombied, ‘frog-ization’ has now joined this ever-growing list. This word has emerged as a new dating phenomenon experienced by Gen Z in their relationships. However, it is considered one of the most undesirable trends in the dating world, as it often occurs without one’s awareness.

It describes the peculiar episode where your crush seems less appealing the moment they begin to reciprocate your interest. This term has gained popularity in Japan, securing the top spot in a survey conducted by the think tank Zsouken.

The buzzword claimed the top position in the survey conducted by Japanese think tank, consisting of 950 participants from Generation Z. It serves as Japan’s equivalent of what America’s Gen Z refers to as “ick," demonstrating that certain relationship experiences transcend cultural boundaries and resonate universally.

‘Frog-ization’ subtly refers to the fairytale narrative of ‘The Frog Prince,’ where a frog transforms into a prince when a princess falls in love with him. However, this term flips the original tale, describing the relatable experience of losing interest in someone as the initial infatuation fades once they reciprocate your feelings. This realisation can lead to the unsettling conclusion that the person you were pursuing was never as attractive as you initially perceived them to be.