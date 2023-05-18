From Amresh Puri To Amjad Khan, 5 Bollywood Villains And Their Kids

Most Bollywood movies saw the triumph of the hero over the terrifying and most dreaded villains. Be it Amresh Puri’s Mogambo character from Mr India, Kabir Bedi’s Sanjay Verma from Khoon Bhari Maang or Amjad Khan’s iconic character Gabbar from Sholay, the villains too gained immense fame for their characters. But, when it comes to their personal life, little is known. Let’s take a look at the children of these famous Bollywood villains.

Amresh Puri

Advertisement

Amresh Puri has portrayed the role of a villain in movies like Vidhaata, Nagina, Mr India, Shahenshah, Ram Lakhan, Damini, Tridev, Karan Arjun, Baadshah, and many more. He was married to Urmila Diveker and the couple has two children Rajeev and Namrata Puri. While both his kids stayed away from the spotlight, Rajeev is a producer, while Namrata is a fashion designer. Rajeev’s son, Vardhan Puri followed his grandfather’s path and starred in a movie titled Yeh Saali Aashiqui featuring Shivaleeka Oberoi. He also worked as an assistant director in movies such as Daawat-e-Ishq, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade.

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi is known for playing the role of a villain in movies like Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and Khoon Bhari Maang. The veteran actor has three children- Pooja and Siddharth from Protima Bedi and Adam Bedi with Melissa Anne Murphy. Pooja Bedi went on to become an actress, whereas Siddharth Bedi died by suicide at the age of 26. Meanwhile, Adam is an actor who is known for Morjim, Viva Laughlin, Charas: A Joint Effort and others.

Gulshan Grover

Advertisement

Gulshan Grover has been a part of more than 100 films but has majorly been portrayed as a villain in the movies. However, his son is often referred to as born in Bollywood and raised in Hollywood as he spent the last 15 years in Los Angeles. He has worked in many hit English movies like The Hobbi, ‘The Zookeeper, Hot Tub Time Machine, Fame and David Fincher’s Creed and James Bond.

Amjad Khan

Advertisement

The dreaded villain Gabbar was portrayed by Amjad Khan. His impeccable acting made a lasting impression in the minds of the audience who still fondly remember him for his terrifying bandit role. His son Shadaab Khan made his debut with the movie Betaabi and later turned villain in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. He also starred in movies like Refugee, Hey Ram, and Romeo Akbar Walter to name a few. Amjad Khan’s daughter Ahlam Khan made her debut with Miss Sundari and short film Reflections.

Dalip Tahil

Be it Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Baazigar or Raja, Dalip Tahil is a renowned villain of Bollywood. He has a son named Dhruv Tahil who is a model and an aspiring actor.